Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month

Ahead of Ramzan 2026, the Telangana Government on Tuesday issued an order granting permission for all Muslim Government employees to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan. This year's holy month of Ramzan is set to begin today, February 18, 2026, and will continue for approximately 29 to 30 days.

All government teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards/Corporations, and Public Sector employees in the State have been granted this permission.

Why was this decision taken?

The new order was issued to enable Muslim employees to observe religious practices and break their fast during the month of Ramzan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset. The permission applies to a variety of Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, and Public Sector employees across Telangana.

Similar provisions have been granted by the Telangana government in previous years as well, reflecting a long-standing practice of ensuring that Muslim employees can observe their religious obligations without compromising their professional duties.

