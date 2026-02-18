T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?
Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...
Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram’s family in lavish wedding featuring Shahid Kapoor, hanging cake; WATCH
PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century
Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral
Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments
Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'
Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy hold top spots; four Indian batters in top 10
INDIA
Ahead of Ramzan 2026, the Telangana Government on Tuesday issued an order granting permission for all Muslim Government employees to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan.
Ahead of Ramzan 2026, the Telangana Government on Tuesday issued an order granting permission for all Muslim Government employees to leave their offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan. This year's holy month of Ramzan is set to begin today, February 18, 2026, and will continue for approximately 29 to 30 days.
All government teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards/Corporations, and Public Sector employees in the State have been granted this permission.
The new order was issued to enable Muslim employees to observe religious practices and break their fast during the month of Ramzan, which involves fasting from dawn to sunset. The permission applies to a variety of Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, and Public Sector employees across Telangana.
Similar provisions have been granted by the Telangana government in previous years as well, reflecting a long-standing practice of ensuring that Muslim employees can observe their religious obligations without compromising their professional duties.
(ANI Inputs)