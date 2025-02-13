Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Ramadan 2025: Muslims across the world observe Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, as a period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. The month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and lasts for 29 or 30 days, concluding with the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr. In India, Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on the evening of March 1 and continue until the evening of March 30 or 31, depending on the moon sighting.

Ramadan 2025: Expected Start Date in India

According to astronomical calculations, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 1, 2025. If the moon is visible, fasting will commence on March 2, 2025. However, the final confirmation will be given by local moon-sighting committees and Islamic scholars across the country.

Ramadan 2025: Significance

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, emphasizing faith, prayer, fasting, charity, and pilgrimage. It is a sacred time during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs. The holy month is dedicated to increased worship, Quran recitation, and acts of kindness.

How is Ramadan observed?

During Ramadan, Muslims start their fast with a pre-dawn meal called Suhoor and break it at sunset with Iftar. Iftar is often a communal event, where families and friends gather to share meals. Mosques hold special Taraweeh prayers at night, during which long portions of the Quran are recited.

Who is Exempt from Fasting?

Fasting is obligatory for all adult Muslims, but exemptions apply to those who are ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, traveling, elderly, or facing health concerns. Those who cannot fast are encouraged to compensate by feeding the needy or fasting at a later time if possible.

Eid al-Fitr: The End of Ramadan

Ramadan concludes with Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon. In 2025, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31 or April 1 in India, depending on moon sighting. The festival is marked by communal prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.

