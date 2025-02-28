In India, the Ramadan crescent moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of Saturday, March 1, 2025, and the auspicious month will commence on March 2.

Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting and spiritual reflection in Islam is eagerly anticipated by Muslims around the world. It's a time when Muslims come together to observe fasting, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam. The beginning and end of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning and conclusion of the lunar month. Many people are interested in knowing the precise time that the crescent moon, which marks the start of Ramadan, will be visible in India and Saudi Arabia in 2025. Let's explore this further.

On the evening of Saturday, March 1, 2025, the Ramadan crescent moon is predicted to be visible in India. The auspicious month will begin on March 2. But if the moon is not seen, Ramadan will begin on March 3, 2025. Islamic scholars and local moon-sighting committees take the decision, and they will announce the commencement of Ramadan 2025, subject to the crescent moon sighting.

Indian Muslims will look for the crescent moon on Friday night, according to Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Ramadan, like the other Islamic months, falls on a different day every year since the Islamic calendar is lunar-based, as opposed to Gregorian, and each month begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to witness the Ramadan crescent moon on the evening of February 28, 2025, which is 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar. This year, the first day of Ramadan 2025 is expected to fall on March 1.

Saudi Arabia encourages its Muslim citizens to use binoculars or other similar tools to see the moon for themselves, even though the Kingdom has a specific moon sighting committee that is entrusted with observing the Ramadan moon days before the expected date.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged its citizens to observe the crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025, and notify the nearest court and record their testimony. However, if the Ramadan crescent is not sighted on Friday evening, the sacred month will begin Sunday, March 2, 2025.