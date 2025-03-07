The Ramadan timetable holds significant importance, guiding worshippers in their daily schedule of fasting, prayers, and spiritual activities.

The holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, began on March 1 in India. This month is considered the most important month among Muslims.

During this month, Muslims keep roza (fast) and abstain from eating and drinking. As per the Islamic rules, Muslims who keep roza must not eat anything after sunrise. They must eat their first meal, known as sehri, before sunrise. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Later, they have their evening meal called iftaar.

Therefore, knowing the times of sehri and iftar are important. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the sehri and iftar times may differ in several parts of India including Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and other Indian states. Check out the timings below:

New Delhi

05:34 AM

06:26 PM

Lucknow

05:20 AM

06:12 PM

Mumbai

05:53 AM

06:47 PM