This deeply respected tradition, which has been observed for centuries, begins with the sighting of the new moon, an event of immense religious significance.

The most pious festival of the Islamic religion – Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims across the country. Muslims in India will observe the fifth Roza (fasting) on Thursday, March 6. Muslims consider this month to be an opportunity to revisit the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Thousands of individuals are said to experience joy and happiness during the month-long religious festival. During this month, Muslims observe fasting (which is known as Roza) while abstaining from food and water. All Muslims who observe Roza begin their fast with the sehri meal, which is eaten before dawn. The evening meal, or iftar, is how they should break their fast. Dinner must be eaten after the sun goes down.

By keeping Roza, Muslims seek the blessings of Allah. At the end of the month of Ramadan, Muslims make some donations to disadvantaged people. These donations have to be made before starting the celebrations for Eid.



Besides this, Muslims engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran to please Allah. They also enjoy time with friends and family over lavish iftar and sehri meals.



The time of sunrise and sunset changes every day and hence it is important to know the time of sehri and iftar.

Ramadan 2025 Sehri, Iftar timings for March 6 timetable

Noida

Sehri: 5:22 am

Iftar: 6.25 pm

Mumbai

Sehri: 5.54 am

Iftar: 6.47 pm



Delhi

Sehri: 05:22 AM

Iftar: 6:25 PM...

Kolkata

Sehri: 4.52 am

Iftar: 5.43pm



Lucknow

Sehri: 5.22 am

Iftar: 6.11 pm



Hyderabad

Sehri: 5.32 am

Iftar: 6.24 pm