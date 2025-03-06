The Ramadan timetable holds significant importance, guiding worshippers in their daily schedule of fasting, prayers, and spiritual activities.

Muslim communities all across the world place a high value on the holy month of Ramadan. The entire month is observed by all Islamic believers. This year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started on March 1.

Muslims throughout the world observe roza, or a fast, during the month of Ramadan. They rise early to prepare their first meal, known as sehri. They abstain from meals and beverages till sunset. In the evening, they finish their fast with dates and water. They consume their evening meal, or iftaar, later. So, understanding the Sehri and Iftar timings is essential for maintaining a fast. Ramadan is a time when Muslims reflect on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims reflect on the Prophet Mohammed's teachings all during the month of Ramadan. The Sehri and Iftar times may vary in numerous Indian states, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad, due to variations in the hours of sunset and sunrise.

Ramadan 2025 Timetable: City-Wise Sehri, and Iftar Time

New Delhi

Sehri- 05:35 AM

Iftar- 06:25 PM

Lucknow

Sehri- 05:21 AM

Iftar- 06:11 PM

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:53 AM

Iftar- 06:47 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri- 05:31 AM

Iftar- 06:25 PM

Ahmedabad

Sehri- 05:54 AM

Iftar- 06:46 PM

Bangalore

Sehri- 05:34 AM

Iftar- 06:30 PM