Ramadan 2023 in India: When does It start and end this year? History, significance and practices explained

Ramadan is a sacred time for Muslims all around the world. They observe the holiest month in the Islamic calendar by fasting from dawn to sunset for about a month. This is accompanied by nightly prayers that culminate in Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. If you're new to Ramadan or simply interested in learning more about it, you've come to the right place.

When does Ramadan start in India this year? Well, the Islamic calendar is based on the moon's phases, so the timing changes every year by about 10 days on the Gregorian calendar. In 2023, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22, once the moon is sighted over Mecca. The fast will last until April 21, and then the Eid al-Fitr celebrations will begin on either April 22 or 23.

Ramadan has a rich history and deep significance for Muslims. It all started in the seventh century when Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran during Ramadan. Muslims believe that the holy book was revealed to Muhammad over the course of the month, and they commemorate this event by fasting and engaging in spiritual practices.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to abstain from eating, drinking, and other physical activities during daylight hours. The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called iftar, which typically includes dates, water, and a light dish. After the meal, Muslims pray the Maghrib, which is one of the five daily Islamic rituals.

Ramadan is also a time for personal reflection, prayer, and acts of kindness. Many mosques offer daily prayers and study groups to help people deepen their understanding of the Quran. Additionally, Muslims are encouraged to give to charity during this month, and there are often food drives and other initiatives to help those in need.

