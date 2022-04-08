Ramadan 2022 Timetable: Know sehri and iftar schedule - Roza timings for April 8, 9

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan has begun already. Muslims greet one another with the greetings ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem,’ which mean a happy and generous month to you.

During this time, Muslims across the country will observe fasting, which is called Roza. During fasting, one should not eat or drink anything before the dawn of the sun. People wake up before sunrise to have their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftar.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the pillars of being a real Muslim, and it is a time of intense prayer and religious devotion, with Muslims, are encouraged to pray five times a day in addition to memorising the Quran.

The ritual of starting the Roza (fast) happens with a pre-dawn meal called sehri (suhoor) and the fast is broken after the sun sets down with a meal called iftar.

Since the timings of sunrise and sunset change every day, it is important to note the timings for Sehri and Iftar.

Here are the timings of sehri and iftar for the next two days.

April 8, 2022 Sehri: 04:42 am, Iftar: 6:44 pm

April 9, 2022 Sehri: 04:41 am, Iftar: 6:45 pm

Throughout this Islamic month, Muslims will wish each other by greeting ‘Ramadan Kareem’ and ‘Ramadan Mubarak’.