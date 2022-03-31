Ramadan 2022: Longest and shortest duration of fasting in various countries, India timings

Ramadan is a holy month for all Muslims. This year Ramadan is going to start on April 2, however, its exact date depends on the sighting of the moon. Ramadan is the ninth month according to the Islamic Hijri calendar in which fasting is practiced. It is believed that in the holy month of Ramadan, Prophet Muhammad unveiled the Quran, the holy book of Islam.

The first meal at dawn is called Sehri and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar.

There is a strict restriction on eating and drinking during the fasting period, according to Islamic traditions, however, due to geographical diversity, the duration of fasting varies across the world. This duration can range from 11 hours to 20 hours. Muslims living in Iceland can fast for 16-17 hours.

In this way, Muslims living in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and most of the countries of the Middle East fast for 14 to 15 hours every day. Whereas New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa may have the shortest duration (11-12 hours) of fasting.

Ramadan 2022: Longest fast will be kept in the following countries

Muslims living in Greenland, France, Poland, and England, including Iceland, will fast for about 16 to 17 hours. Whereas people living in India, Portugal, Greece, China, America, Turkey, Canada, North Korea, Japan, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia will fast for about 14 to 15 hours.

Ramadan 2022: These countries have the shortest duration of fasting

In Singapore, Malaysia, Sudan, Thailand, and Yemen, the duration of fasting will be from 13 to 14 hours. Whereas Brazil, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand, Paraguay, and Uruguay will observe the shortest fast of 11 to 12 hours.