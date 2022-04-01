Ramadan 2022: Know first and last date of fasting, time table in India

Ramazan 2022: Ramadan is all set to begin on April 2 this year and will conclude on May 2.

Muslims across the globe marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan by offering prayers and observing a fast. This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. It will end on the evening of May 2, 2022 (dates will depend on moon sighting).

During this time, Muslims across the country will observe fasting, which is called Roza. During fasting, one should not eat or drink anything before the dawn of the sun. People wake up before sunrise to have their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftar.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar on April 2 in different Indian cities:

Hyderabad 04:57am (S), 06:29pm (I)

Delhi 04:51am (S), 06:40pm (I)

Ahmedabad 05:16am (S), 06:56pm (I)

Surat 05:17am (S), 06:54pm (I)

Mumbai 05:18am (S), 06:53pm (I)

Pune 05:15am (S), 06:48pm (I)

Bangalore 05:04am (S), 06:31pm (I)

Chennai 04:54am (S), 06:21pm (I)

Kolkata 04:13am (S), 05:52pm (I)

Kanpur 04:41am(S), 06:26pm (I)

Source: islamictimeanddate.com