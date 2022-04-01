Ramadan 2022: Date, Sehri and iftar timings, importance, fasting rules

This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022.

Ramadan is the most pious month for billions of Muslims across the world as they observe fast during this auspicious month. This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. It will end on the evening of May 2, 2022 (dates will depend on moon sighting).

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Ramadan moon sighting:

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it starts after the sighting of the crescent moon.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia announced that the first fast of the month of Ramadan in the Gulf region will be on April 2.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated the day after the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan fasting rules:

During this time, Muslims across the country will observe fasting, which is called Roza. During fasting, one should not eat or drink anything before the dawn of the sun. People wake up before sunrise to have their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftar.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar on April 2 in different Indian cities are as follows:

Hyderabad 04:57am (S), 06:29pm (I)



Delhi 04:51am (S), 06:40pm (I)



Ahmedabad 05:16am (S), 06:56pm (I)



Surat 05:17am (S), 06:54pm (I)



Mumbai 05:18am (S), 06:53pm (I)



Pune 05:15am (S), 06:48pm (I)



Bangalore 05:04am (S), 06:31pm (I)



Chennai 04:54am (S), 06:21pm (I)



Kolkata 04:13am (S), 05:52pm (I)



Kanpur 04:41am(S), 06:26pm (I)

Source: islamictimeanddate.com