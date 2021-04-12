Ramadan 2021 India: Date, Sehri and iftar timings, importance, fasting rules

Ramadan is the most pious month for billions of Muslims across the world as they observe fast during this auspicious month. This year, Ramadan will begin on April 14, 2021 in India and end on the evening of May 12, 2021 (dates will depend on moon sighting). During this time, Muslims across the country will observe fasting, which is called roza. During fasting, one should not eat or drink anything before the dawn of the sun. People wake up before sun rise to have their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of Islamic calendar and it starts after the sighting of the crescent moon.

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia on Sunday announced that the first fast of the month of Ramadan in Gulf region will be on Tuesday, April 13. Taraweeh will begin on April 12 after Isha prayers.

Timings for Sehri and Iftaar:

As per IslamicFinder.com

April 14, Wed – 04:35 am and 06:47 pmApril 15, Thu – 04:34 am and 06:48 pmApril 16, Fri – 04:33 am and 06:48 pmApril 17, Sat – 04:31 am and 06:49 pmApril 18, Sun – 04:30 am and 06:49 pmApril 19, Mon – 04:29 am and 06:50 pmApril 20, Tue – 04:28 am and 06:50 pmApril 21, Wed – 04:26 am and 06:51 pmApril 22, Thu – 04:25 am and 06:52 pmApril 23, Fri – 04:24 am and 06:52 pmApril 24, Sat – 04:23 am and 06:53 pmApril 25, Sun – 04:22 am and 06:53 pmApril 26, Mon – 04:21 am and 06:54 pmApril 27, Tue – 04:19 am and 06:55 pmApril 28, Wed – 04:18 am and 06:55 pmApril 29, Thu – 04:17 am and 06:56 pmApril 30, Fri – 04:16 am and 06:56 pmMay 01, Sat – 04:15 am and 06:57 pmMay 02, Sun – 04:14 am and 06:58 pmMay 03, Mon – 04:13 am and 06:58 pmMay 04, Tue – 04:12 am and 06:59 pmMay 05, Wed – 04:11 am and 06:59 pmMay 06, Thu – 04:10 am and 07:00 pmMay 07, Fri – 04:09 am and 07:01 pmMay 08, Sat – 04:08 am and 07:01 pmMay 09, Sun – 04:07 am and 07:02 pmMay 10, Mon – 04:06 am and 07:02 pmMay 11, Tue – 04:05 am and 07:03 pmMay 12, Wed – 04:04 am and 07:04 pmMay 13, Thu – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated the next day after the end of Ramadan.