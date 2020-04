Ramadan 2020: Significance, sehri and iftar timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Trivandrum

Muslims in coastal Karnataka and Kerala will start fasting on Friday as the crescent moon was sighted on Thursday, officially announcing the beginning of Ramzan.

The rest of India will, however, wait one more day before Ramzan begins.

Moon was sighted in parts of Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday. According to reports, the crescent moon was sighted in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka. In Kerala, the moon was sighted at Kappad in Kozhikode.

In parts where the moon is not sighted on Thursday, fasting will begin on Saturday as Friday is the 30th day of Sha’ban, the eighth month of Islamic calendar before the holy month of Ramzan (also spelt as Ramadan).

Months in the Islamic calendar are either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon-sighting.

Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sahur or sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

Here is sehri and iftar time for major cities in India:

Trivandrum Ramzan timings

RAMADAN SEHR IFTAR DATE 1 04:56 AM 6:33 PM 24 April 2020 2 04:56 AM 6:33 PM 25 April 2020 3 04:55 AM 6:33 PM 26 April 2020 4 04:55 AM 6:33 PM 27 April 2020 5 04:54 AM 6:33 PM 28 April 2020 6 04:54 AM 6:33 PM 29 April 2020 7 04:53 AM 6:33 PM 30 April 2020 8 04:53 AM 6:33 PM 01 May 2020 9 04:52 AM 6:33 PM 02 May 2020 10 04:52 AM 6:33 PM 03 May 2020 11 04:52 AM 6:33 PM 04 May 2020 12 04:51 AM 6:33 PM 05 May 2020 13 04:51 AM 6:34 PM 06 May 2020 14 04:50 AM 6:34 PM 07 May 2020 15 04:50 AM 6:34 PM 08 May 2020 16 04:50 AM 6:34 PM 09 May 2020 17 04:49 AM 6:34 PM 10 May 2020 18 04:49 AM 6:34 PM 11 May 2020 19 04:49 AM 6:34 PM 12 May 2020 20 04:48 AM 6:35 PM 13 May 2020 21 04:48 AM 6:35 PM 14 May 2020 22 04:48 AM 6:35 PM 15 May 2020 23 04:48 AM 6:35 PM 16 May 2020 24 04:47 AM 6:35 PM 17 May 2020 25 04:47 AM 6:36 PM 18 May 2020 26 04:47 AM 6:36 PM 19 May 2020 27 04:47 AM 6:36 PM 20 May 2020 28 04:46 AM 6:36 PM 21 May 2020 29 04:46 AM 6:36 PM 22 May 2020 30 04:46 AM 6:37 PM 23 May 2020

Delhi: 1st day of Ramzan in Delhi is on April 25