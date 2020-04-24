Ramadan 2020 begins from Apr 25: First roza sehri & iftar timing for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna

Muslims across India will start fasting on Friday as the crescent moon was sighted on Friday, officially announcing the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

While coastal Karnataka and Kerala saw the first day of Ramzan on Friday itself after the moon was sighted in parts of the two states on Thursday, the rest of the country will begin fasting from Saturday.

Ramzan (also spelt as Ramadan) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sahur or sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

Here is sehri and iftar time for the first day of fasting (April 25) in major cities of India:

City Sehri Iftar Trivandrum 04:56 AM 6:33 PM Delhi 04:20 AM 6:55 PM Mumbai 04:57 AM 7:00 PM Bengaluru 04:47 AM 6:35 PM Hyderabad 04:37 AM 6:36 PM Chennai 04:36 AM 6:24 PM Lucknow 04:10 AM 6:37 PM Kolkata 03:49 AM 6:02 PM Patna 03:56 AM 6:19 PM

Significance of Ramadan

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community. Ramadan is the month when it is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Mohammed, the prophet. Besides fasting, recitation of Qur'an has special significance in the month.

While five-times a day prayers are compulsory for Muslims throughout the year, the month has special Taraweeh prayers which are offered in groups. This year, the light of social distancing norms and nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, Muslims have been advised not to gather for prayers and feast.