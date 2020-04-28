Search icon
Ramadan 2020: April 29 fifth roza sehri & iftar timing for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day of Ramadan. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2020, 08:23 PM IST

Muslims across the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting. In India, four rozas have passed with April 29, Wednesday being the fifth day of Ramadan. 

In Ramadan (also spelt as Ramzan), Muslims fast from dusk to dawn. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar. 

The month of Ramadan, the ninth in the Islamic calendar which follows the lunar cycle, has special significance in the religion as it is believed the Holy Quran was sent down to earth in the month and was revealed to Prophet Mohammad in parts. 

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community.

While five-times a day prayers are compulsory for Muslims throughout the year, the month has special Taraweeh prayers which are offered in groups. This year, the light of social distancing norms and nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, Muslims have been advised not to gather for prayers and feast. 

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast. 

Here are the timings for the fifth day of fasting (April 29) in major cities of India: 

City Sehri Iftar
Trivandrum 04:54 AM 6:33 PM
Delhi 04:16 AM 6:56 PM
Mumbai 04:54 AM 7:01 PM
Bengaluru 04:45 AM 6:35 PM
Hyderabad 04:34 AM 6:37 PM
Chennai 04:34 AM 6:25 PM
Lucknow 04:06 AM 6:39 PM
Kolkata 03:45 AM 6:04 PM
Patna 03:52 AM 6:21 PM

Besides fasting and prayers, charity is also an important aspect of Ramadan. Muslims open up their pockets and donate generously to help the poor. 

The fasting will continue throughout the month of Ramadan. In the Islamic calendar, the months are either 29 days or 30, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. After 29 or 30 days of fasting, Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. 

