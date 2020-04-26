Ramadan 2020 April 27: Third roza sehri & iftar timing for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna

Muslims across India started fasting on Friday as the crescent moon was sighted on Friday, officially announcing the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sahur or sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian Calendar. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year and begins when a crescent moon is sighted.

After 29 or 30 days of fasting and prayers, depending on the moon-sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

The holy Ramadan signifies fasting, charity and spirituality for the Muslim community. Ramadan is the month when it is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Mohammed, the prophet.

Here are the timings for the third day of fasting (April 25) in major cities of India:

City Sehra Iftar Delhi 04:18 AM 6:55 PM Mumbai 04:56 AM 7:01 PM Bengaluru 04:46 AM 6:35 PM Hyderabad 04:36 AM 6:36 PM Chennai 04:35 AM 6:24 PM Lucknow 04:08 AM 18:39 PM Kolkata 03:47 AM 6:03 PM Patna 03:54 AM 6:20 PM

While five-times a day prayers are compulsory for Muslims throughout the year, the month has special Taraweeh prayers which are offered in groups. This year, the light of social distancing norms and nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, Muslims have been advised not to gather for prayers and feast.