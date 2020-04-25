Ramadan 2020, April 26: Second roza sehri & iftar timing for Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Delhi and more

The holy month of Raman began on Friday with Muslims across India Muslims pray to Allah and fast, also called sawm or roza in India and Pakistan.

While coastal Karnataka and Kerala saw the first day of Ramzan on Friday itself after the moon was sighted in parts of the two states on Thursday, the rest of the country will begin fasting from Saturday.

Ramzan (also spelt as Ramadan) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called sahur or sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar.

There are fixed timings of sehri and iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

Here is sehri and iftar time for the second day of fasting (April 26) in major cities of India:

Bengaluru

Sehri: 04:48 AM | Iftar: 06:34 PM

Lucknow

Sehri: 04:09 AM | Iftaar: 06:37 PM

Kolkata

Sehri: 03:49 AM | Iftaar: 06:02 pm

Delhi

Sehri: 04:20 AM | Iftaar: 06:54 PM

Noida

Sehri: 04:20 AM | Iftaar: 06:54 PM