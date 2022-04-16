‘Ram wasn’t God, just a character created by Valmiki’: Bihar ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi sparked a controversy with his latest statement about Lord Ram, saying that he is “not a God” and just a character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki.

In a recent statement that has stunned many people in the Bihar government, Manjhi said, “I want to say to the people. I don’t believe in Ram. Ram wasn’t a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to.”

His remarks came while he was addressing a public meeting in the Jamui district of Bihar. The former CM further said that the two saints created this character which has imparted a lot of good values. Manjhi said that he believed in Tulsidas and Valmiki but not Ram.

"They created ‘kavya’ and ‘mahakavya’ with this character. It states a lot of good things and we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram," Manjhi said, as per ANI reports.

Reportedly referring to the caste divide in the country, the HAM leader further added, “If you believe in Ram, then the story we always heard is that Ram ate fruit tasted by Shabari. You will not eat the fruit we bite into but at least eat what we touch.”

Manjhi also said that there are only two castes in the world, which are rich and poor. He also accused the Brahmins of discriminating against Dalits in the country.

These comments come just a few days after Ram Navami was celebrated across the country, with the reports of communal violence being reported in many states including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Media reports suggest that clashes broke out between groups during Ram Navami processions, which celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. Two people were killed in the communal violence while many others were left injured.

(With ANI inputs)

