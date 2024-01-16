Ram Temple trust shares details of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, check here

The Temple Trust mentioned that the events will focus on diverse representation, historic tribal representation and being inclusive of traditions.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the details of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is set to be held at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22. The Temple Trust mentioned that the events will focus on diverse representation, historic tribal representation and being inclusive of traditions.

"Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Shri Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X.

Temple Trust mentioned that there will be scriptural protocols and pre-ceremony rituals, it stated, "Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures for pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will start tomorrow, i.e., January 16, and continue till January 21, 2024."

"The Dwadash Adhivas protocols will be as follows: 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan, 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti, 18th January (Evening) Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, 19th January (Morning) Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas , 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas, 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas g. 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas h. 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas i. 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas," temple trust added.

Temple trust further informed that there will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals.

"Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas: Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremonies, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi," it stated.

Shedding light on the lists of guests, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said,"The Prana Pratishtha will be conducted in the august presence of Prime Minister of Bharat Narendra Modi Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries."

The temple trust stated that there will be a diverse representation of Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, and tradition.

"Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Prana Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," Temple trust said.

According to the Temple Trust, there will be historic tribal representation.

"The presence of the tribal traditions being represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, is happening for the first time in the recent history of Bharat. It will be unique in itself," Temple Trust said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said that there will be traditions will be displayed at the event.

"The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnam, Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami, and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc," it said.

Temple trust informed that after the completion of the Prana Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively.

"The enthusiasm for the Prana Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla is being felt everywhere. It has been resolved to celebrate it with great enthusiasm all over Bharat, including Ayodhya. During the run-up to the ceremony, people from different states are continuously coming with water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, aroma/fragrance items, etc," it said.

"The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Maa Janaki's maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar), which a large number of people carried to Ayodhya, and also gifts of different types of jewellery, etc., were offered by the Nanihal at Raipur, Dandakaranya area," it added.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday appealed to the public and devotees of Lord Ram across the nation to decorate temples in their areas on the day of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra appeals to all the Bhaaratvanshi Brothers and Sisters and all Ram Devotees in Bharat and abroad to decorate the temples in their vicinity on January 22, 2024, coinciding with Shri Bhagwan's Pran-Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya and perform bhajan, puja, kirtan, aarati (service of light), etc., as per the worship protocols of the deity of the temple," Champat Rai said.

Champat Rai also stated that the direct telecast of the Pran Pratistha programme should be watched collectively by putting up a film screen."Prior to that, the nearby temples should be cleaned and all hygiene should be ensured. Ramjyoti (Panchdeepak) should also be lit in the name of Shri Ram lalla with the chanting of Jai Jai Shri Ram in houses in the evening on January 22," he said.

Trust General Secretary further informed that an auspicious 'Mangal Dhwani' will be organised prior to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for two hours."On the auspicious and historic occasion of the Pran Pratistha ceremony Shri Ram Lalla in his Temple of Nativity at his place of incarnation in Ayodhya, from 10 am until just before the Pran Pratishtha Muhurta, Shubh Mangal Dhwani is being organised there for about 2 hours to charge the atmosphere and every atom of the place with auspiciousness," Rai said."

Emulating the tradition and protocol of our Bharatiya culture to divinise any auspicious work, ritual or festival, an elaborate ritual of Mangal Dhwani is being put in place in front of the deity to radiate joy, auspiciousness and energy," he added.

He also informed that several artists will play traditional musical instruments from various regions and states in front of Lord Ram Lalla."Pratistha Mahotsav will conclude in Ayodhya with the auspicious playing of twenty-five prominent and rare musical instruments from different States. It will be presented by skilled artists of those instruments," he said.