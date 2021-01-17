Ram temple trust has received around Rs 100 crore donation, says Champat Rai

Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received a donation around Rs 100 crores, said General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Rai said, "The data has not reached to the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas, that they have received a donation for around Rs 100 crores for this noble cause."

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

In response to the questions raised regarding the donation made by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the construction of Ram Temple, Rai said that there is nothing wrong with it.

"He is an Indian and soul of India is Ram. So anybody who is capable can make offers in this noble cause," he said.

President Ramnath Kovind on Friday donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh`s Ayodhya.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation including its International Working President Alok Kumar, RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri and temple construction committee head Nripendra Mishra met President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 15.

Champat Rai also informed that Ram temple construction has been started and it would be finished in-around 39 months, most likely before 2024.

According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country`s ancient and traditional construction techniques.

It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the `Bhoomi pujan` at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.