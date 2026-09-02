Ram Temple Trust appoints ex-Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO, details here

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, a recipient of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), is a retired officer of the Indian Air Force who served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

Former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

The decision was unanimously taken at a trust meeting held at Maniram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The meeting was attended by senior office-bearers and invited members of the trust.

The trust also announced three new members — Madan Mohan Pandey, a senior advocate from Ayodhya, Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi and Nirmala Yadav from Ayodhya.

Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, a recipient of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), is a retired officer of the Indian Air Force who served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

With more than 38 years of service, the Air Marshal has held important command and staff appointments such as Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Test Pilot at Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases, Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Principal Director (ASR) and Asst Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air HQ (VB), Commandant ASTE and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training).

He was serving as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) before taking over his present role.

During his career, he flew more than 18 types of aircraft and accumulated over 3,000 hours of flying experience.

Hailing from Bhopatpura village in Bhatpar Rani area of Deoria district, Mishra rose to senior leadership roles in the Air Force. His appointment brings vast experience in managing large organisations, coordinating multiple agencies and leading complex operations to the management of the Ram temple.

Key responsiblities of CEO

The key responsibilities for the CEO will include handling the daily flow of large numbers of devotees, security, darshan management, staffing, visitor facilities and coordination between agencies.

The CEO will be responsible for efficiently managing the trust's present operations and future development and ensuring adherence to all statutory, regulatory and Trust Deed provisions.

The trust is expected to rely on Mishra's experience in discipline, organisational management, leadership and inter-agency coordination as the temple administration expands.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted to oversee the construction and management of the Ram temple and its associated facilities.

The trust's key members include senior Supreme Court advocate K. Parasaran, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is the chairman, and Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer. Krishna Mohan is the interim general secretary.

Other permanent members include Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati of Prayagraj, Jagadguru Madhvacharya Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha of Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Parmanand Ji Maharaj of Haridwar and Mahant Dinendra Das, representing the Nirmohi Akhara.