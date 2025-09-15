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Ram Temple Trust announces stricter protocols after alleged donation counting irregularities

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated a series of sweeping reforms and accepted high-profile resignations in the wake of the SIT's preliminary report on the donation embezzlement row.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 12:34 AM IST

Ram Temple Trust announces stricter protocols after alleged donation counting irregularities
Ram Temple Trust has initiated new reforms after alleged irregularities in donation counting (ANI)
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated a series of sweeping reforms and accepted high-profile resignations in the wake of the SIT's preliminary report on the donation embezzlement row. The meeting reviewed the alleged irregularities, the ongoing investigation, media reports, and interim administrative arrangements. 

Reforms in temple administration 

According to a press release issued after the meeting of the trustees in Ayodhya, the Trust also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members. 

"Upon learning of irregularities, Trust officials gathered initial information and requested an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which subsequently formed a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT)," the release stated.  

Alongside these leadership changes, the Trust has introduced new administrative protocols to tighten oversight, acting on the initial recommendations provided by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).  

Ram Mandir trust reveals expenditure 

It said that as of March 31, the temple had received Rs 582 crore in offerings, of which Rs 391 crore had been utilised for operational expenses, while the remaining amount is held in bank accounts. 

The Trust further stated that 2,126 physical offerings have been registered and are physically verified annually by an independent chartered accountant firm. It added that silver offerings have been melted into bricks at the India Government Mint, with proper documentation and purity certificates maintained. 

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj addressed the recent developments concerning the trust, confirming the acceptance of resignations from high-ranking officials and providing an update on the ongoing SIT investigation into alleged thefts. 

Trust to hold second meeting 

Speaking on the upcoming course of action and the investigation, Giri said, "We are meeting again on July 22nd. We anticipate that the SIT's final report will be available to us by that time; we are meeting on the 22nd to deliberate on that report and to appoint additional trustees. We wish to state unequivocally that theft is theft, and the SIT is currently investigating the matter; that is the administration's responsibility."The SIT probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. 

The resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra were formally accepted on Monday as the Trust seeks to distance itself from the ongoing financial irregularities. Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of interim general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust. 

The Trust believes that the truth will be revealed after the completion of the legal investigation process, and until then, it is inappropriate to place blame on anyone.

(With inputs from ANI)

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