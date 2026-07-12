Ram Temple donation theft: Kejriwal launches AAP’s signature campaign, accuses PM Modi of shielding culprits

While accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to shield perpetrators, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched AAP's nationwide signature campaign at Japanese Park in Rohini.

While accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to shield perpetrators, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched AAP's nationwide signature campaign at Japanese Park in Rohini.

During the event, Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi tried to protect those allegedly involved in the Shri Ram Temple donation row, claiming that people had expected strict action but had instead witnessed attempts to shield the accused. He further alleged that people had expected the PM to take strict action against the perpetrators but claimed that recent developments indicated attempts to protect the accused.

Kejriwal accuses PM Modi

"People had hoped that the Prime Minister would not spare any thief and would ensure that they receive the harshest punishment. But the events of the past few days show that every effort is being made to protect the thieves and the dacoits," he said.

He further alleged that there was no investigation into the alleged land scam or construction-related commissions and described the SIT and FIR in the donation theft case as an attempt to shield those responsible. "There's no investigation into the land scam, nor is there any investigation into the commission-grabbing involved in temple construction.

A few minor investigations were conducted into the theft of offerings, a fake SIT was formed, and a fake FIR was filed. People are left with no confidence that the Prime Minister will act," Kejriwal said. The campaign, demanding strict action against those accused of corruption, theft and alleged irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Temple, began with a Sundarkand Path at Japanese Park.

Kejriwal was joined by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Addressing party workers and supporters, Kejriwal alleged that financial irregularities had taken place during the construction of the temple and in the handling of devotees' offerings. "The robbery that took place in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees all over the world. They left nothing untouched, engaged in land scams... They stole the money that lakhs and crores of devotees had given in the name of God. Even when the Ram temple was being built, large-scale commission-taking went on. In 40 days, 70 theft incidents were caught on CCTV inside. The CCTV recording of 8 months has been deleted," he claimed.

He further alleged that despite repeated demands for action, no meaningful investigation had taken place."We kept demanding. We thought that the people up top would do something, but now it's clear that they won't do anything because people from their own party and their brother organisations are involved in this. The entire system is engaged in protecting dacoits and thieves," Kejriwal alleged.

Calling upon devotees to join the campaign, he said, "Today we organised the Sundarkand; every devotee must take a vow that for those people who committed robbery in Lord Ram's house, until we get them the punishment of hanging, we will not stay silent."Kejriwal also urged supporters to sign and send a letter addressed to PM Modi.Reading out the proposed letter, he said the alleged theft of offerings had "shaken" the faith of devotees who had donated for the construction of the temple.



(With ANI inputs)