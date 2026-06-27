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Ram Temple donation theft case: Priest slams former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, demands action over controversial remarks

A Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya has sparked political controversy after Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks triggered backlash. Eight arrests have been made and ₹80 lakh recovered.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

Ram Temple donation theft case: Priest slams former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, demands action over controversial remarks
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A fresh political controversy has erupted over the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya, with Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das strongly criticising former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya for his remarks on the issue.

The controversy comes amid an ongoing investigation in which several arrests have already been made.

Arrests and ongoing investigation

Authorities have arrested eight people linked to the temple management in connection with the alleged theft case. Around Rs 80 lakh has reportedly been recovered from their residences during the investigation. In a related development, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and senior member Anil Mishra resigned from their posts on Friday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

What Swami Prasad Maurya said

Reacting to the allegations, Swami Prasad Maurya questioned the situation in a controversial statement. He said that if Lord Ram could not protect his own temple, it raised questions about divine protection.

“The robbers looted crores of rupees. There was theft in the temple… But if Lord Ram could not punish those thieves, how can he protect you?” Maurya said. His remarks triggered widespread political backlash.

Priest demands action against Maurya

Mahant Raju Das strongly objected to Maurya’s statement, saying action should be taken against him.

He said the matter should not be politicised and expressed confidence that all those involved in the alleged theft would eventually be arrested. Das also said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called for patience, assuring that the truth would come out through a fair investigation.

Remarks on religion spark row

Criticising Maurya further, Das accused him of targeting Sanatan Dharma and Hindu beliefs.

He challenged Maurya to make similar remarks about other religions, adding that such comments were unacceptable. “It is unfortunate that Sanatana and Hindutva are being targeted in the name of the Ram Temple,” he said.

SIT probe underway

The controversy began after allegations surfaced on June 7, when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey claimed that Rs 5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore had been siphoned off from temple donations. Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 to probe the matter after a request from the temple trust

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