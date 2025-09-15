Ram Temple donation theft case: Opposition mounts pressure over BJP, UP govt, CM Yogi says, 'Won't allow anyone to play with Hindus'

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir donations embezzlement case has triggered a major political storm, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising strict action against the "culprits", while the Opposition mounts pressure.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir donations embezzlement case has triggered a major political storm, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising strict action against the "culprits", while Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched sharp attacks on the ruling BJP.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 613 crore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said no one would be allowed to interfere with the faith of Hindus and assured that the guilty would face consequences.

"The people who are dividing you on caste lines are weakening you. Do not believe those who are trying to mislead you," Adityanath said. Taking potshots at Opposition parties, he added, "Those who protested against Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mathura-Vrindavan, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and even denied the existence of Lord Ram are now speaking about faith being played with. This is not playing with faith. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. We will not allow anyone to play with the faith of Hindus."

The Chief Minister also criticised the SP and Congress, alleging that their governments ignored social reformers and religious figures while presiding over poor law and order.

Opposition slams BJP, UP govt over Ram Temple theft case

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal mounted one of the strongest attacks on the BJP, alleging that the party had used Sanatan and Lord Ram for political power and money.

"If you want the donation thieves to be punished, then the government must be changed. The present Central government and the present State government cannot ensure punishment," he said.

Claiming that devotees were hurt by allegations, Kejriwal said, "Every Sanatani in the country is hurt and distressed. They have used Sanatan only for power and money." The former Delhi Chief Minister also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that despite repeatedly invoking the Ram Temple in speeches, he had not visited the shrine since its consecration.

Joining the attack on the ruling party, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of betraying both Lord Ram and the Constitution. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is betraying Lord Ram. The first name of righteousness is Lord Shri Ram, and the second is the Constitution. BJP has betrayed both," he said.