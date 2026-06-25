Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: FIR lodged, know their names, 2 arrested

A FIR has been registered in Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case. The temple trust has filed the FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir case: A FIR has been lodged while 2 arrests have been made

A First Information Report has been registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.