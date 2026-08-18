Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Ex-trust official Champat Rai gets clean chit, will he be reinstated

The home department has reviewed the report and forwarded it to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further steps.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into alleged donation irregularities at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has given a clean chit to former Trust general secretary Champat Rai in its initial report, sources said.

The home department has reviewed the report and forwarded it to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further steps.

Sources added that the final report makes no mention of former general secretary Champat Rai or ex-Trust member Anil Mishra.

The two had resigned from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on June 27 amid the probe into alleged donation irregularities.

SIT to continue investigation

Meanwhile, a second SIT formed under Supreme Court supervision continues to investigate.

The first SIT was established on June 13 on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, pursuant to a request by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It was headed by Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, with Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, and Neel Ratan Kumar, Special Secretary (Finance), serving as members.

The SIT presented its preliminary report to the state government on June 23, pursuant to which a first information report was registered in Ayodhya on June 25.

8 arrested in donation theft case

The FIR was lodged at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station on the complaint of Trust member Krishna Mohan. Eight individuals named in the FIR — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu — have been taken into custody and remain in jail.

According to the preliminary report, approximately 70 incidents of cash misappropriation were detected in the counting room between April 27 and June 5, 2026. CCTV footage allegedly showed employees repeatedly concealing and removing money. The report further highlighted non-adherence to the standard operating procedure agreed upon by the Trust and State Bank of India, including the lack of proper frisking at entry and exit points.

The second Special Investigation Team, headed by Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, is presently overseeing the investigation in the case registered in Ayodhya in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

Ram temple donation theft case

The controversy emerged on June 7 when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations amounting to between ₹5 crore and ₹7.5 crore had been diverted from temple offerings.

On June 13, the state government constituted an SIT at the behest of the temple trust. A preliminary inquiry was conducted in Ayodhya from June 15 to June 20.

The SIT undertook a detailed scrutiny of the donation management system, covering collection boxes, cash counting, storage, accounting procedures, access control and CCTV surveillance. The preliminary findings indicated prima facie irregularities in the management of cash and valuables offered by devotees.