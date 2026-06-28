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Ram Temple donation scam probe intensifies; police raid homes of 8 arrested accused

Police conducted raids on residences of eight accused in the Ram Temple donation irregularities case as the investigation intensifies.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

Ram Temple donation scam probe intensifies; police raid homes of 8 arrested accused
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Police on Sunday carried out coordinated raids at the residences of all eight individuals arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in donations linked to the Ram Temple trust. The case, which has triggered political debate and demands for accountability, is currently under investigation.

Trust leaders resign amid controversy

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust confirmed on Saturday that its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra have resigned from their positions amid the ongoing controversy.

Allegations of misuse of donations

The controversy began on June 7, when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that Rs 5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore from temple donations had been siphoned off.

Following the complaint, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 at the request of the trust. The SIT conducted a preliminary inquiry in Ayodhya between June 15 and June 20 and flagged prima facie irregularities in the handling of cash and valuables offered by devotees.

FIR and arrests

An FIR was registered against eight named individuals and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Those arrested include: Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ramashankar Mishra, Manish Yadav, and Karunesh Pandey. Investigators noted that Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra are relatives and are also connected to trust member Anil Mishra.

Police conduct coordinated raids

On Sunday morning, six police teams simultaneously searched the residences of the accused at around 7 am. Officials questioned family members and neighbours about financial dealings, movements, and possible associates linked to the accused. All eight accused are currently in judicial custody.

Probe expands

Investigators are now examining whether additional individuals were involved in the alleged conspiracy and are collecting further evidence to strengthen the case.

Ram Temple trust responds

The trust expressed shock over the developments and reiterated its commitment to transparency and cooperation with the investigation. “We assure everyone that we will take measures to prevent any such unfortunate situation from arising in the future,” the statement said.

The trust also urged devotees not to believe rumours, stating that the sanctity of the temple remains intact. “We request all devotees not to be misled by misinformation. Such attempts cannot shake Sanatan Dharma or the faith of millions,” it added.

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