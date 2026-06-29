Ram Temple Donation Scam Case: SC refuses urgent hearing; Police record Champat Rai's statement

The petition asked for directions for an SIT investigation under court supervision. However, the apex court declined urgent listing.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking a court-supervised, time-bound SIT probe into the Ram Temple donation scam case. It said the matter will be heard after the court reopens.

The petition asked for directions for an SIT investigation under court supervision. However, the apex court declined urgent listing.

SC refuses urgent hearing

According to PTI, Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said the matter would come up for hearing after the summer break.

"Heavens are not going to fall if the petition is heard after the Supreme Court resumes regular functioning," the bench remarked when petitioner Ajay Kumar Rai, appearing in person, pushed for an urgent hearing and raised concerns about the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities.

The remarks come amid major controversy over allegations that temple donations were siphoned off, the arrest of eight people linked to the case, and the resignation of two Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members, including general secretary Champat Rai.

Senior Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh and senior counsel Sharan Dev Singh Thakur represented the state during the mentioning.

Ram Mandir donation case: Police record statement of Champat Rai

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai's statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday.

The sources revealed that while Champat Rai has been questioned, statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation.

On Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media regarding the development, Abhishek Shukla, the brother of the accused, stated that the family would not support anyone found to be involved in the misappropriation of temple funds.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) in an official press statement, the Trust said, "We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."