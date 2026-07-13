Ram Temple Donation Row: Supreme Court sends notice to trust, UP govt, seeks SIT report

Ram Temple Donation Row: The Supreme Court will take up the matter again on July 20 after reviewing the SIT status report.

The Supreme Court on July 13 issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas calling for a time-bound probe into alleged misappropriation of Ram Temple donations in Ayodhya.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna, also asked the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a status report on the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the UP government, told the court the report would be filed in a sealed cover.

Next hearing scheduled for July 20

The case will next be heard on July 20, when the court will review the petitions and the SIT’s findings.

Narendra Kumar Goswami, one of the three petitioners, approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the case. He also requested a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the accounts of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram temple’s operations. The second petition was filed by Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, asking for similar relief.

The third plea, by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, seeks both a CBI probe under Supreme Court supervision and a full forensic audit of the trust’s finances.

About Ram temple donation theft case

Reports of irregularities in the counting of offerings at the Ram temple emerged in the first week of June, bringing alleged misuse of donations to light. Acting on the trust’s suggestion, the Uttar Pradesh government formed an SIT to probe the matter. The team consists of Vijay Vishwas Pant, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, IG Kiran S, and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary (Finance).

According to the SIT, there is prima facie proof of embezzlement, which led to an FIR being filed. Eight people connected to the temple’s donation collection process have been taken into custody to date.

The SIT said CCTV footage from a 45-day span revealed repeated breaches of protocol. Investigators claimed the accused exploited poor monitoring and lax controls over cash movement inside the counting hall.

The report notes that theft is alleged to have taken place on at least 70 occasions during this time. It also records the recovery of about Rs 78.94 lakh from certain employees prior to the probe, and another Rs 2.25 lakh from a bathroom connected to the counting room.