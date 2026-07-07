Ram Mandir Donation Row: Champat Rai issues first statement after theft allegations

Champat Rai has broken his silence on the Ram Temple donation controversy, urging the public to wait for the SIT's final report before drawing conclusions.

Former VHP leader Champat Rai has spoken publicly for the first time after stepping down as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid the ongoing investigation into alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a handwritten letter shared on X, Rai said he had deliberately remained silent since the controversy surfaced because the Trust wanted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete its preliminary inquiry before anyone commented publicly.

"There has been widespread discussion about the alleged theft during the counting of donations collected from the temple's donation boxes since June 6, 2026. I have also faced several allegations personally," Rai wrote in Hindi. "I chose to remain silent in accordance with the Trust's wishes while the SIT verified its preliminary findings."

The former Trust official appealed to the public not to jump to conclusions and urged everyone to wait for the investigation to be completed.

"Although the preliminary report has now been made public, people should wait for the SIT's final findings. Only after the investigation is complete should appropriate responses be given to the misinformation and misconceptions being spread. The truth will emerge in due course," he said.

Rai also reflected on his long public life, saying he has been serving in Ayodhya through the organisation since October 1991 and has spent nearly 45 years in public service.

"My public life has always been like an open book wherever I have worked. I respectfully bow before the truth," he added.

Trust announces major leadership changes

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated significant leadership changes in the wake of the donation controversy.

At a meeting held on Monday at the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, the Trust accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as general secretary and Anil Mishra as trustee. It also removed administrator Gopal Nagarakatte from the list of special invitees.

According to the Trust, the SIT's preliminary investigation identified eight individuals allegedly involved in the theft. Criminal cases have been registered against them, and arrests have already been made.

The meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, was attended by seven trustees in person, while two others joined virtually. Neither Champat Rai nor Anil Mishra attended the meeting.

To strengthen the Trust's administrative structure, a three-member committee has been constituted to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The panel includes retired Justice Permod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware.

The alleged irregularities in Ram Temple donations, which came to light last month, have triggered one of the biggest crises for the Trust since the temple's inauguration. The controversy has also sparked political debate in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state's Assembly elections expected early next year, while the SIT investigation continues.