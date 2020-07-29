Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: List of guests who are likely to attend historic ceremony on August 5

Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony, according to the members of the Trust.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple will be very low.

The sources further stated that only about 200 guests will be invited to the event, scrapping the previous decision to invite around 250 guests.

No chief minister from any state has been invited to the ceremony apart from Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Security is one of the reasons why there is a cap on the number of visitors to the sacred site on August 5.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, key members of Ram Mandir High Powered Committee, and top administrative machinery would play important role in making the final list, sources told Zee News.

The news of the invitation will be conveyed through the telephone or through a letter.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath, key leaders who could be invited are Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Kalyan Singh, and Jai Bhan Singh Powaiya.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah could also feature in the guestlist for the auspicious occasion on August 5.

Apart from this, 15 members of "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust" will also be present on August 5:

1. Mahendra Nritya Gopal Das

2. Swami Govind Dev Giri

3. Champat rai

4. Nripendra Mishra

5. K Parasaran

6. Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati

7. Swami Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj

8. Yug Purush Parmanand Giri

9. Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra

10. Anil Mishra

11. Kameshwar Chaupal

12. Mahant Dinendra Das ji

13. Gyanesh Kumar from Ministry of Home Affairs

14. Avneesh Awasthi from UP Government

15. Anuj Jha, District Magistrate, Ayodhya

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's current leadership would also remain present there: Alok Kumar, Working President; Sadashiv Kokje, international President; Dinesh Chandra, Chief Patron; Prakash Sharma, former Bajrang Dal president; Milind Parande, General Secretary. These persons are expected to remain present in Ayodhya on August 5.

The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, along with 2-3 officials will attend the historic occasion.

Apart from these persons, the members of VHP's High Powered Committee comprising 40 to 50 can also be called. The persons among those include Ram Vilas Vedanti, Jitendra Nand Saraswati.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has begun preparations for the event and the "bhoomi pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year ruled in the favour of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The court had also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.