Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: List of guests who are likely to attend historic ceremony on August 5

Viral video: Delhi vendor prepares omelette in milk, internet says 'this should be illegal'

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for fourth time, inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Meet Pakistan's 'Chacha Cricket' who sold his house to watch World Cup in England; Miandad's six changed life

Nokia launches 6G Lab in India, to back ‘Bharat 6G Vision’, check details here

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for fourth time: Governor Shaktikanta Das

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

7 DIY aloe vera hair masks for all hair problems

Thyroid: 8 tips to lose weight with Hypothyroidism 

8 creatures most faithful to their mates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Pawan Malhotra on Mission Raniganj, reveals why he's selective in work

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

This 20 crore film with no stars shockingly beat Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2 in list of most liked Bollywood films of 2023

Atlee on BJP-Congress targeting each other using Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue: 'My film should stand for 100 years'

This actress debuted with Shah Rukh, quit films to marry man worth Rs 28000 crore, was in a fatal car crash when...

Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: List of guests who are likely to attend historic ceremony on August 5

Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony, according to the members of the Trust.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 07:55 AM IST

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple will be very low.

The sources further stated that only about 200 guests will be invited to the event, scrapping the previous decision to invite around 250 guests.

No chief minister from any state has been invited to the ceremony apart from Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Security is one of the reasons why there is a cap on the number of visitors to the sacred site on August 5.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, key members of Ram Mandir High Powered Committee, and top administrative machinery would play important role in making the final list, sources told Zee News.

The news of the invitation will be conveyed through the telephone or through a letter.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath, key leaders who could be invited are Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Kalyan Singh, and Jai Bhan Singh Powaiya. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah could also feature in the guestlist for the auspicious occasion on August 5.

Apart from this,  15 members of "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust" will also be present on August 5:

1. Mahendra Nritya Gopal Das
2. Swami Govind Dev Giri
3. Champat rai
4. Nripendra Mishra
5. K Parasaran
6. Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati
7. Swami Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj
8. Yug Purush Parmanand Giri
9. Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra
10. Anil Mishra
11. Kameshwar Chaupal
12. Mahant Dinendra Das ji
13. Gyanesh Kumar from Ministry of Home Affairs
14. Avneesh Awasthi from UP Government
15. Anuj Jha, District Magistrate, Ayodhya

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's current leadership would also remain present there: Alok Kumar, Working President; Sadashiv Kokje, international President; Dinesh Chandra, Chief Patron; Prakash Sharma, former Bajrang Dal president; Milind Parande, General Secretary. These persons are expected to remain present in Ayodhya on August 5.

The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, along with 2-3 officials will attend the historic occasion. 

Apart from these persons, the members of VHP's High Powered Committee comprising 40 to 50 can also be called. The persons among those include Ram Vilas Vedanti, Jitendra Nand Saraswati.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has begun preparations for the event and the "bhoomi pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum.

Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony, according to the members of the Trust. 

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year ruled in the favour of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The court had also directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.   

