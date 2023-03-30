Ram Navami 2023 celebrations turn violent in West Bengal: Riots break out in Howrah, CM Mamata Banerjee says this

Screen Grab

Large-scale violence erupted on Thursday night during a 'Rama Navami' parade in Howrah, West Bengal. Many cars were burned. The news agency ANI released a video showing numerous cars being set on fire and police arriving on the scene to restore order.

West Bengal's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, had previously advised residents to observe Ram Navami without resorting to violence, however this event was nonetheless recorded.

“I want to request those who are taking out Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on,” Cm Mamata Banerjee said earlier.

This comes after violence broke out again during the Ram Navami protest in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Wednesday. Swami Vivekananda Seva Sangh youth from the area were seen carrying swords and hockey clubs throughout the procedure. Many young people in the Sankrail neighbourhood of Howrah were reportedly armed during the rally's parade.

Security personnel were stationed there in case of an emergency. Around two kilometres of road were used to transport the procession from the Rajganj Rath Tal Mela Stadium to Manikpur Beltala.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus during 'Rama Navami' procession in Howrah; vehicles torched. Police personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/RFQDkPxW89 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

“The situation is under control. The incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering at the spot. This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession also went ahead on its route. All such processions in the city were already given police protection,” the police official said.