Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ram Navami 2023 celebrations turn violent in West Bengal: Riots break out in Howrah, CM Mamata Banerjee says this

According to a video posted by news agency ANI, police were called to the scene after numerous cars were set on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Ram Navami 2023 celebrations turn violent in West Bengal: Riots break out in Howrah, CM Mamata Banerjee says this
Screen Grab

Large-scale violence erupted on Thursday night during a 'Rama Navami' parade in Howrah, West Bengal. Many cars were burned. The news agency ANI released a video showing numerous cars being set on fire and police arriving on the scene to restore order.

West Bengal's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, had previously advised residents to observe Ram Navami without resorting to violence, however this event was nonetheless recorded.

“I want to request those who are taking out Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on,” Cm Mamata Banerjee said earlier.

This comes after violence broke out again during the Ram Navami protest in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Wednesday. Swami Vivekananda Seva Sangh youth from the area were seen carrying swords and hockey clubs throughout the procedure. Many young people in the Sankrail neighbourhood of Howrah were reportedly armed during the rally's parade.

Security personnel were stationed there in case of an emergency. Around two kilometres of road were used to transport the procession from the Rajganj Rath Tal Mela Stadium to Manikpur Beltala.

Security personnel were stationed there in case of an emergency. At the Rajganj Rath Tal Mela Field, the procession travelled roughly two kilometres to Manikpur Beltala.

Also, READ: Rahul Gandhi summoned in court over another ‘Modi surname’ row: Know what the case is about

“The situation is under control. The incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering at the spot. This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession also went ahead on its route. All such processions in the city were already given police protection,” the police official said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.