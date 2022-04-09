Ram Navami 2022: Puja muhurat timings, kanya pujan tithi and significance

Chaitra Navratri 2022: This year Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 2 (Saturday) till April 11 (Monday). Today is the eighth day of the celebration, on which Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Navratri (nine nights) is celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. It is to seek her blessings for protection from evil and seek happiness.

She is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge. Based on her representation in various pictures, Goddess Brahmacharini carries japmala in her hand and wears a white saree. Many illustrations show her holding a rosary in one hand and a Kamandal in another.

As devotees begin to celebrate day 2 of the Navratri festival, they should offer jasmine flowers to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini as it is her favourite flower.

This year Chaita Navratri Ashtami is on April 9 and Rama Navami on April 10, 2022.

Ram Navami is the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Ram was the eldest son of King Dasaratha and his first wife Kausalya of Ayodhya. The festival is celebrated and observed across the country by reciting stories of Lord Rama, his journey through life, and his teachings as part of the Indian epic Ramayana.

Lord Ram's followers visit temples and offer prayers on the occasion to celebrate the grand Indian festival. People also send happy Ram Navami messages to their loved ones to spread blessings.

The nine avatars of the goddess Durga worshipped are:

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri

Ram navami, Kanya Pujan timings:

Kanya Puja is performed on the Ashtami and Navami days of Navratri. Ashtami Tithi to begin from 11:05 pm on April 8 till 9 April at 1:23 pm. Whereas, Navami muhurat is from 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM.

In Kanya Puja, nine young girls are worshipped and offered food, clothes, gifts and money. These young nine girls represent nine forms of the goddess. The young girls are served the prasad of Kale chane, suji ka halwa and poori.

Rama Navami Muhurat - 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM

Sita Navami on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:23 PM

Navami Tithi: 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022