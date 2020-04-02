Ram Navami 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook messages, SMS to wish your loved ones

Ram Navami is the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Ram was the eldest son of King Dasaratha and his wife Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival is celebrated and observed across the country by reciting stories of Lord Rama, his journey through life, his teachings as part of Indian epic Ramayana.

Lord Ram followers visit temples and offer prayers on the occasion to celebrate the festival. People also send happy Ram Navami messages to their loved ones to spread blessings and create a better environment. Take a look at these Happy Ram Navami messages to wish your loved ones on this auspicious and special occasion.

1. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

2. Here is the hope that your life is brightened with the divine blessings of Lord Ram. Happy Ram Navami!

3. Ram Navami wishes and blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Rama bless you all with good things and perfect health. Happy Ram Navami!

4. Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai, sabke dilo ko shurur milta hai, jo bhi jata Ram ji ke dwar, kuch na kuch jarur milta hai. Happy Ram Navmi!

5. Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness & blessings of Ram Navami!

6. Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, aise Raghunandan ko, hamara pranam hai! Happy Ram Navami!

7. May divine blessings of peace and virtue shower on you on Ram Navami and always! Happy Ram Navami!

8. May your soul brighten up with joy and your home lighten up with divine blessings on this Ram Navami and always. Happy Ram Navami!

9. Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the wise. Seek what they sought. Happy Ram Navami!

10. Shri Ram ji kare apke ghar sukh ki barsat. Shubh Kamna hamari karey sweekar ...!! Happy Ram Navami!