Ram Navami 2020: Significance, subh muhurat, vidhi, mantra

The nine-day long spring festival of Chaitra Navratri 2020 comes to an end with Ram Navami on Thursday, April 2nd. Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate Lord Ram's birthday, who is also known to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

On this day, devotees recite verses from holy scriptures like Ramayana, Shrimad Bhagavatam. They visit temples with families and friends were the idols of Lord Ram are bathed and clothed to mark the incarnation on Earth. The ceremony is followed by reciting Ram Katha and singing bhajans. Some devotees observe fast this day.

The festival is a symbol of the victory of good over evil.

According to drikpanchang.com, Rama Navami Puja Muhurata is from 11:28 AM to 01:56 PM.

The duration of the Puja Muhurta will be 2 hours and 28 minutes. Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment will be 12:42 PM.

Navami Tithi Begins - 03:40 AM on Apr 02, 2020

Navami Tithi Ends - 02:43 AM on Apr 03, 2020

No festival in India can be complete without food and Ram Navami is no different. Indians celebrate this day by preparing certain foods that are offered to the deity as bhog, or prasadam. These traditional offerings are made with devotion as a part of the celebrations. Some of the traditional foods prepared during Ram Navami as bhog and prasad include Coconut ladoos, Makhana kheer, Dates halwa. Not only sweets, but grand feasts are also prepared in order to seek blessings from Lord Ram



Puja Prayer is performed as per the scriptures during Ram Navami (Rama Navami), is considered very auspicious

The Ram Navami Puja includes the sthapana or installation of the Kalash (Kalash Sthapana) as well as the Panchang (Panchang Sthapana).

These pujas include the Gauri Ganesh, Punyavachan, Shodash Matrika, Navgraha, and Sarvotabhadra. The recitals also include the Yogini Pujan (64 times), Shetrapal Pujan, Swasti Vachan, and Sankalpa.

The puja also includes 108 chants of each planetary mantra, 108 paaths of the Ram Raksha Strota, the Ram-Sita Pujan and recitation of the Sunderkand paath. The puja ends with a yagna, aarti, and pushpaanjali