Ram Mandir will be a modern symbol of our traditions: PM Modi after 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Taking the stage after performing the 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Ram Temple will become a modern symbol of India's traditions, devotion and national sentiment.

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi urged attendees to chant 'Jai Siya Ram'. He said, "Today the chants of 'Jai Siya Ram' is not only being heard in Ayodhya but it is audible across the world. On this pious day, I wish all the devotees of Lord Ram heartily."

"A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram Janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of demolishing and rebuilding -- that had been going on for centuries," he added.

The Prime Minister further said he had to come to Ayodhya to fulfil the work of Lord Ram.

"I had to come because without doing the work of Lord Ram I can't take rest (translated from a couplet in Awadi)," he said.

"India is creating a glorious chapter in history in the presence of the Lord Bhaskara (Sun god) on the bank of Saryu river today. From Kanyakumari to Ksheer Bhawani, Koteshwar to Kamakhya, Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, Bodh Gaya to Sarnath, Amritsar Sahib to Patna Sahib, Andaman to Ajmer, Sammed Shikhar to Shravanabelagola, Lakshadweep to Leh," he said.

PM Modi earlier on Wednesday conducted 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.