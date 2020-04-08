Ram Mandir trust unveils logo on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body that is set up to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, released its official logo without any fanfare, it said in a statement.

The tri-coloured logo sports a sun that encircles an image of Lord Ram and Sanskrit text below it that says "Ramo vigrahavan dharmah" (Lord Rama is the embodiment of religion). Lord Hanuman has also found a place in the logo. The colours used in the logo are red, yellow and saffron.

The logo was unveiled by Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the trust. "Lord Ram and Hanuman will always protect the country," he said.

In February, the members of trust had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya, after the trust met for the first time.

The trust has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1 in New Delhi, the Government of India said in a gazette notification.

The office is the residence of K Parasaran.

Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that there will be 15 trustees in the trust of which one will be a Dalit.