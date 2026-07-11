Ram Mandir Trust invites CEO applications, outlines 3 key qualifications after donation theft case; Check last date of submission

Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. A dedicated email ID is being created to receive applications.

The committee constituted to oversee the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir met in the national capital on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post.

What is the eligiblity criteria?

According to sources, applicants must be graduates with a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with prior experience in temple management will be given preference. The applicant must also be a follower of the Hindu faith.

Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. A dedicated email ID is being created to receive applications. Once the applications are received, the committee will interact with shortlisted candidates before making the final selection.

CEO will be appointed for 3-year

The CEO will initially be appointed for a three-year term and will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure.

The committee has also decided to appoint a Secretary to assist in carrying out the selection process smoothly.

Efforts are underway to complete the appointment process within the next one month, sources said.

Donation Theft Row: SC to hear on July 13th

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 13.

The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust, has refuted the reports that the trust has blocked the VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao and confirmed that passes are indeed being issued using Champat Rai's ID.

"There is no issue as of now. This is still in place. I have no details otherwise; the existing system still continues," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Dinendra Das reiterated his complete faith in the Uttar Pradesh police and administration.

His statement came as the Ayodhya Police initiated custodial interrogation of Anukalp Mishra, one of the three primary accused in the case.Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das dismissed concerns regarding the security and management of donations, asserting that operations remain unaffected.

"We have faith in Ram Lalla, and the Chief Minister and the administration are fully aware and involved. We have full faith in the police; they are performing their duty. They will catch the thieves in every way and will also punish them," he stated.

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities.

(With ANI inputs)