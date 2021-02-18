Ram Mandir trust has locker space crunch, asks people to donate cash instead of silver bricks

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Thursday asked donors not to donate silver bricks anymore as the bank lockers overflow. The request has been made because bank lockers have no space to store them. More than 400 kilograms of silver bricks have been donated so far from all over India.

"People from all across the country are sending silver bricks for use in the construction of the temple. We now have way too many silver bricks and as our bank lockers are overflowing we worry about the safety of these donations," said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The General Secretary further requested the donors to donate in cash, if they want to. As the construction is at a very initial stage and does not require such metal right now.

Trust sources, meanwhile, said they have so far received cash donations of over Rs 1,600 crore. Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said that an amount of Rs 1,511 crore has been deposited in the account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra so far.

Various groups and teams formed by the trust to run this campaign have been asked to either transfer the money to the trust account or to accept donations as cheques.

Champat Rai, the trust's general secretary, had earlier said that 1,50,000 groups are engaged in this fund-raising campaign. The entire temple will be built within the next 39 months, he had said.

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the trust initiated building of the foundation for the temple.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is conducting a mass contribution campaign for the construction of the long-awaited grand temple in Ayodhya. This campaign began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.

