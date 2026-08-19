Ram Mandir Prasad Controversy: CCPA fines Amazon Rs 1 lakh for misleading sweets listing

CCPA fined Amazon Rs 1 lakh for selling ordinary sweets as ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ without Trust approval. Amazon must pay in 15 days and cannot claim safe harbour protection.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has fined Amazon Rs 1 lakh for allowing sweets to be sold as ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ on its platform. The regulator said using the temple’s name for ordinary confectionery without permission misleads customers and hurts religious sentiments.

CCPA imposes penalty on Amazon

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited was penalised by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra issued the directive on August 4. The issue concerned candies that were marketed as "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad" on Amazon. The CCPA observed that devotees would automatically regard the "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad" as food offered to and blessed by the deity at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Bar and Bench.

However, utilising the temple's name was not authorised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to the order, "the commercial appropriation of this phrase for ordinary confectionery products, without any authorisation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constitutes not only a misleading trade practice under the CP Act but an affront to the religious sentiments of crores of consumers."Amazon is required by the CCPA to deposit the penalty within 15 days.

Complaint and products involved

The Confederation of All India Traders filed a complaint in January 2024, which prompted the action. Chandu Trading Company offered four different types of candies under the Bihar Brothers name, according to the complaint. They included cow milk pedas, boondi ladoos, khoya ladoos and ghee ladoos.

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Amazon cannot claim safe harbour

Amazon was held accountable by the CCPA for hosting, showcasing, and facilitating the sale of these goods. According to the authority, Amazon is not entitled to the safe harbour protection provided by Section 79 of the Information Technology Act for intermediaries. According to the ruling, it is a deceptive trade practice to use religious titles for commercial products without permission. According to the CCPA, these listings need to be removed in order to safeguard customers and religious beliefs.