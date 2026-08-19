FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle; check updated standings

India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju-starrer slows down, can it beat Karuppu?

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya-starrer slows down

Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test; new captain named

Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ram Mandir Prasad Controversy: CCPA fines Amazon Rs 1 lakh for misleading sweets listing

CCPA fined Amazon Rs 1 lakh for selling ordinary sweets as ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ without Trust approval. Amazon must pay in 15 days and cannot claim safe harbour protection.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Ram Mandir Prasad Controversy: CCPA fines Amazon Rs 1 lakh for misleading sweets listing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has fined Amazon Rs 1 lakh for allowing sweets to be sold as ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’ on its platform. The regulator said using the temple’s name for ordinary confectionery without permission misleads customers and hurts religious sentiments.

CCPA imposes penalty on Amazon

Amazon Seller Services Private Limited was penalised by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra issued the directive on August 4. The issue concerned candies that were marketed as "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad" on Amazon. The CCPA observed that devotees would automatically regard the "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad" as food offered to and blessed by the deity at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Bar and Bench.

However, utilising the temple's name was not authorised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to the order, "the commercial appropriation of this phrase for ordinary confectionery products, without any authorisation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constitutes not only a misleading trade practice under the CP Act but an affront to the religious sentiments of crores of consumers."Amazon is required by the CCPA to deposit the penalty within 15 days.

Complaint and products involved

The Confederation of All India Traders filed a complaint in January 2024, which prompted the action. Chandu Trading Company offered four different types of candies under the Bihar Brothers name, according to the complaint. They included cow milk pedas, boondi ladoos, khoya ladoos and ghee ladoos.

Also read: RBI wants loan rates to reset every 3 months: How will it impact your EMI from 2027? Check details here

Amazon cannot claim safe harbour

Amazon was held accountable by the CCPA for hosting, showcasing, and facilitating the sale of these goods. According to the authority, Amazon is not entitled to the safe harbour protection provided by Section 79 of the Information Technology Act for intermediaries. According to the ruling, it is a deceptive trade practice to use religious titles for commercial products without permission. According to the CCPA, these listings need to be removed in order to safeguard customers and religious beliefs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hockey World Cup: India faces Pakistan in high-stakes clash with decade-long unbeaten streak on the line
India faces Pakistan in high-stakes clash with decade-long unbeaten streak
India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle; check updated standings
India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle
Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju-starrer slows down, can it beat Karuppu?
Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 5: Suriya-starrer slows down
Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test; new captain named
Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test
Pakistani actress Meera's househelp calls viral assault video 'AI-generated': 'Nothing has happened'
Pakistani actress Meera's househelp calls viral assault video 'AI-generated'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement