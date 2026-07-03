What is Uddhav Thackeray’s Ram Raksha Andolan? Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges misuse of Ram Mandir for votes

Uddhav Thackeray also referred to the alleged embezzlement of donations and questioned whether the BJP was carrying out an "Operation Ram Mandir.

In a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a statewide "Ram Raksha Andolan" from July 5. Thackeray alleged that the party was using the issue for political gains while announcing the protest.

Ram Raksha Andolan: When and where

Addressing a press conference, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief announced a protest that the party would launch the "Ram Raksha Andolan" with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Mumbai's Dadar on July 5. Speaking about a new campaign, he announced that the movement will begin on Sunday at 4 pm in Dadar.

He called on all Hindus who follow Hindutva and believe in Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology to join the Ram Raksha Andolan and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. He said this is just the beginning, with similar programs to be held across the state at Ram and Hanuman temples.

Referring to alleged embezzlement of donations, he questioned whether the BJP was carrying out an "Operation Ram Mandir." "The way MPs and MLAs are being broken, and this is being called an operation... Is the BJP carrying out an 'Operation Ram Mandir'? There is evidence that theft has taken place. Some people are saying that the money stolen from the Ram Temple is being used to break political parties," he alleged, as per ANI.

Thackeray's allegation against the Ram Mandir donation theft

On the temple donations controversy, Thackeray said those responsible for looting temple donations must be punished. He stated, “Hindus will no longer forgive those who are looting temples,” echoing Vajpayee’s line that Hindus will no longer be victims.

On visiting Ayodhya, Thackeray said he is ready to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also added that Shiv Sena will join if BJP takes out another Rath Yatra.

On the Ram Temple movement, Thackeray claimed Shiv Sainiks and several Hindu organisations participated in the Ram Temple movement. Said people still remember the “atrocities on the kar sevaks.”

On the BJP’s rise, Thackeray noted that the party had only two MPs before the Ram Temple movement. Called it unfortunate that the Ram Temple is now in the news for “another reason.”On Hindutva stand: Reiterated “Pehle Mandir, Phir Sarkar” slogan from before he became Chief Minister. Said for Shiv Sena, “temple comes before the government” and “those who are thieves must certainly be punished.”