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Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Supreme Court closes pleas saying 'no opinion on merits' expressed

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted the Uttar Pradesh government’s submission that the Special Investigation Team has filed its chargesheet and disposed of the petitions, leaving the trial to proceed before the local court.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Supreme Court closes pleas saying 'no opinion on merits' expressed
Image source: ANI
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The Supreme Court on Monday (November 2) closed petitions seeking a CBI investigation into allegations of theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, clarifying that it has expressed no opinion on the merits.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted the Uttar Pradesh government’s submission that the Special Investigation Team has filed its chargesheet and disposed of the petitions, leaving the trial to proceed before the local court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the court that the SIT probe had found alleged misappropriation of donations during the counting process at the temple.

He said some of the accused allegedly invested the diverted money in properties, while others parked the funds in bank accounts.

The court asked the Judicial Magistrate to proceed in accordance with law and granted liberty to the petitioners to assist the Magistrate in the proceedings, as per law.

"Since there's an element of public interest involved, liberty is granted to the petitioners to assist the Magistrate as the law enables a victim of crime to assist the court," the order stated.

It further clarified that the Supreme Court had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the allegations.

"One of the petitions was disposed of with a direction to the Judicial Magistrate to proceed in accordance with law. Since there's an element of public interest involved, liberty was granted to petitioners to assist the Magistrate, as the law enables a victim of crime to assist the court. It is clarified that this court has not expressed anything on merits," the top court said.

On September 21, the court-appointed Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya informed the court that it will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25.

In the course of the hearing, the CJI expressed surprise at a fresh petition seeking review of the five-judge Bench's earlier decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

The Solicitor General noted that the petition sought a review of the earlier judgment. In response, the CJI told the petitioner that they could move a civil court and file a suit.

The Supreme Court order does not adjudicate on the allegations of donation theft. The case will now proceed before the Judicial Magistrate in accordance with law.

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