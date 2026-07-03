Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: RSS breaks silence, demands action against guilty, says 'deeply pained'

The RSS said the theft of money from the temple’s donation boxes “has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and millions of Lord Ram’s devotees. We are all deeply saddened and distressed by this incident.”

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has voiced concern over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It said the incident has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of Hindu society and crores of Lord Ram devotees.

The RSS said the theft of money from the temple’s donation boxes “has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and millions of Lord Ram’s devotees. We are all deeply saddened and distressed by this incident.”

The outfit added that on the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and has started legal action based on its recommendations.

What RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale exactly said?

"The magnificent temple built on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society due to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of crores of Ram devotees," Hosabale wrote on X.

Statement issued by Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

New Delhi, July 3, 2026



The grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society,… pic.twitter.com/ppdkc8kuwU July 3, 2026

Hosabale said the theft incident had hurt the sentiments of devotees across the country. "The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this event," he said.

"It is essential to ensure that whoever is found guilty in the investigation receives strict punishment," Hosabale said.

'Address the issue with utmost seriousness'

The RSS leader urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to view the incident as exceptional and fix any gaps in the temple’s management and operations. He said it was crucial to preserve the faith of millions of devotees in the Ayodhya temple and end the uncertainty caused by the incident.

Hosabale said he was confident that the Trust would keep building public trust in the temple through transparent administrative systems.

"The entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, naturally expects the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective, serious steps to rectify all shortcomings in management and operations; this is essential to ensure that the faith and reverence of millions of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast," he added.

"We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity, and true dharmikta, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society," he added.

While the investigation is underway, the RSS appealed to the Hindu community to remain calm and patient.

It also appealed to the entire Hindu society to show patience and restraint in this difficult situation.

"Display necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment and thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident," concluded the statement.

Ram Temple Trust to Question Champat Rai on July 6

According to sources, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to send show-cause notices to General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra at its July 6 meeting. The two had stepped down after the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case surfaced.

Trust sources said both office-bearers will have to submit written and oral explanations about the donation irregularities before any call is taken on their resignations or future roles.

The move aligns with Trust bylaws, which mandate that office-bearers must get an opportunity to explain themselves before disciplinary steps. Sources said any decision to accept their resignations or remove them also needs a nod from the requisite trustee majority.