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Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: Champat Rai's startling revelations on Nripendra Misra, says, 'persons of his choice took all decisions'

In an open letter, Champat Rai — who was forced to quit as general secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust after allegations of donation irregularities — said all decisions were approved by the temple construction committee headed by Nripendra Misra, which also appointed people to assist him.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 02:36 PM IST

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: Champat Rai's startling revelations on Nripendra Misra, says, 'persons of his choice took all decisions'
Champat Rai; Image source: ANI
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In an open letter, Champat Rai — who was forced to quit as general secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust after allegations of donation irregularities — said all decisions were approved by the temple construction committee headed by Nripendra Misra, which also appointed people to assist him.

What did Champat Rai said about Nripendra Misra?

He alleged that Misra inducted his chosen people into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee. One of them visited Ayodhya just twice in six years, another was consulted only on security issues, and a third was regular and always attended meetings with Misra, Rai said. He noted that meetings took place monthly, sometimes once in 15 days.

In a nine-page letter, Rai said, "Nripendra Mishra brought in persons of his choice in the Construction Committee for his help, one of whom came to Ayodhya one or two times in the past six years…. Nripendra Mishra always took all the decisions by himself."

Rai emphasised that the committee held absolute authority and no work was carried out without its approval. "If any decision was taken outside, it was not accepted. If something was done, it was removed," Rai wrote in the letter, which has gone viral and sparked fresh debate over the committee's functioning.

The ex-official said Misra projected himself as the sole authority on all matters related to construction, even as he acknowledged that the temple became a reality because of him. He credited Misra for ensuring the temple was inaugurated after construction began in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, writing, “This is solely the result of Nripendra ji's work.”

Rai said whenever the construction ran into a technical or logistical issue, Misra would immediately contact the most capable people, bring them to Ayodhya, and get the problem resolved. He also noted that scholars and experts contributed in a spirit of service without taking any payment.

The letter was written days after the final report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in Ram Temple collections flagged “gross lapses” in the functioning of the trust, but cleared him and a former trustee.

Misra dismissed reports about an internal rift within the committee and said he has not seen Rai’s letter. “Until I see the letter, I will only tell you that this is a concocted story of yours [media]. There is no such letter, nor is there any such criticism, even if it were nine pages long. He has not made any such criticism. This is merely a made-up story...”

About Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government set up the SIT, which filed its interim report on July 20. A second SIT was formed by the Supreme Court on July 20 and is still investigating the case.

In its report, the state SIT slammed the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over the absence of professional financial management and questioned the role of SBI, which maintained the trust's primary account.

However, it found no evidence of embezzlement against Rai or former trust member Anil Mishra. Both resigned on June 25 amid growing pressure and criticism from the Opposition.

According to the SIT, Ram Shankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, a former aide and driver of Rai, was the mastermind behind the alleged fund diversion. He is one of eight men arrested in the case.

The controversy first came to light on June 7, when Samajwadi Party Opposition leader Tej Narayan 'Pawan' Pandey alleged that donations worth Rs 5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore had been siphoned off from temple offerings. Following this, the state government constituted the SIT on June 13.

In its interim report, the SIT alleged that a portion of the offerings was diverted before being deposited into the temple's designated bank account, which led to the arrest of eight employees involved in handling and counting donations on June 26.

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