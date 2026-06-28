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Ram Mandir donation case: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, says those looting temple are 'Babar's descendants'

Addressing a public gathering in Washim, Thackeray accused the BJP of being "arrogant" and taking credit for the temple while "running away" during the Babri Masjid's demolition.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 12:58 AM IST

Ram Mandir donation case: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, says those looting temple are 'Babar's descendants'
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI).
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Launching a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that those "looting" the temple are "descendants of Babar." Addressing a public gathering in Washim, Thackeray accused the BJP of being "arrogant" and taking credit for the temple while "running away" during the Babri Masjid's demolition.

"They have become so arrogant that they have now set out to loot the Ram Temple. When the Babri structure was demolished, they ran away. BJP leaders themselves had then said it was not their work. But once the temple was built following the Supreme Court's order, everyone rushed to take credit for it," Thackeray said. He added that the alleged donation scam was a betrayal of the entire Hindu community. "If those looting the Ram Temple are not Babar's descendants, then who are they? The betrayal is not just of Shiv Sena but of Hindus and their sentiments. Do these traitors have the courage to raise this issue in Parliament?" he asked.

Hitting back at critics and rebel leaders from his party, Thackeray said: "Some people have started howling like foxes, claiming that Shiv Sena is finished and that Uddhav Thackeray no longer travels among the people. Some turned traitors and proved ungrateful, but the staunch and committed Shiv Sainiks never wavered. Now, there is no place for betrayal."

Thackeray's comments come at a time of crisis for his party. Recently, six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. The move has reduced Uddhav Thackeray-led party's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marked another major setback for Shiv Sena (UBT) after a split in the party in 2022.

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