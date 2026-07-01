Ram Mandir Donation Theft Decoded: Accused used counting room keys, bathroom drops, camera gaps to steal crores

The accused confessed to siphoning off crores from Ram Mandir donations through collusion between Tinnu Yadav, a close aide of Champat Rai, who held one counting room key, and bank staff who held the other.

A local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody. The court's decision followed a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into reports of financial irregularities and the misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Following court permission, the police interrogated the accused, currently in jail for the theft of Ram Mandir offerings, for approximately two hours. The longest interrogation was conducted with the accused, Avinash Mishra.

How Ram Mandir funds were stolen: Accused reveal

The accused confessed to siphoning off crores from Ram Mandir donations through collusion between Tinnu Yadav, a close aide of Champat Rai, who held one counting room key, and bank staff who held the other. While one person stole cash, others formed a circle to block CCTV view, later hiding the money in the bathroom before smuggling it out. The group exploited lax CCTV monitoring, with control room staff only "going through the motions", and faced no security checks as close associates of Trust office-bearers. Trustee Anil Mishra’s name also surfaced again for his key role in the donation counting process.

The control system for all cameras is located in the control room within the temple complex. The accused told the police that the personnel assigned to monitor the cameras merely went through the motions and did not actually conduct any real surveillance. The accused were aware of this fact as well, which is why they continued to siphon off the money without a care.

According to sources, the accused have admitted to investing the stolen funds in land and real estate. No one expected the entire scheme to be exposed so quickly.

The police had registered a case regarding the matter last Thursday. On Friday, Tinnu Yadav (a close associate of Champat Rai), in-charge Subhash Srivastava, and counting staff members Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Karunesh, and Avnish Shukla were arrested and sent to jail. After obtaining court permission, the police visited the jail on Tuesday to interrogate the accused.

Ram Mandir Donation Case: SIT gets 15-day extension to expand probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation, as per ANI reports. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person will be spared.

The SIT will continue its investigation with the aim of taking the case to its logical conclusion through a fair and comprehensive probe.