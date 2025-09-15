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Ram Mandir donation theft case: UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says 'no one will be spared'

A fierce political storm has erupted over the embezzlement case involving donations to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, drawing sharp rebukes from opposition leaders and triggering an aggressive defence from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 02:30 AM IST

Ram Mandir donation theft case: UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says 'no one will be spared'
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo: ANI).
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Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's allegations, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday dismissed the attacks as typical opposition politicking but warned that the ongoing Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe would be unsparing over the Ayodhya donation embezzlement case. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chaudhary questioned Yadav's selective outrage, saying that the Chief Minister suggested discussions should also pivot to the land associated with Lord Krishna in Mathura. "The opposition's job is to raise questions, and Akhilesh Yadav has become particularly concerned about the Ram Mandir," Chaudhary said. "As for the Ram Mandir issue, whatever report the SIT submits and whatever findings emerge, no one will be spared."

A fierce political storm has erupted over the embezzlement case involving donations to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, drawing sharp rebukes from opposition leaders and triggering an aggressive defence from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The controversy intensified after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav leveled serious allegations against the management of the temple's funds, claiming that massive amounts of money from public donations have mysteriously gone missing. The allegations have rapidly united opposition forces, who are demanding accountability over the sensitive issue.

Backing the government's  action, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra said that a formal First Information Report (FIR) was immediately lodged and eight persons have been arrested as the scope of the investigation widens. "They have committed such a heinous crime and a grave sin. No punishment would be severe enough for such a despicable act," Mishra said, adding that merely resigning will not suffice for those found complicit.

In Ayodhya, Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, expressed concern over the broad sweep of the ongoing SIT crackdown. While insisting that the guilty must be punished, Gupta cautioned that innocent, longtime devotees are getting caught in the crossfire. "My point is simple: the guilty must not go free, and no innocent person should be implicated. Some people are getting dragged into this who had absolutely no connection, yet the SIT is picking everyone up...I know some individuals used to work there selflessly, but you know how it is, if you get caught in the middle of it, you end up being labelled a thief too," Gupta said.

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