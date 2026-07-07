Ram Mandir donation theft case: SIT report claims 70 suspicious CCTV incidents, cash concealment by counting staff

After the crucial meeting, the preliminary report of the SIT on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case pointed to shocking findings including hoarding of cash by the counting staff, bank deposits of valuables and cash, among others.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in its key meeting on Monday accepted resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra and accepted that the donation theft indeed took place. After the crucial meeting, the preliminary report of the SIT on Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case pointed to shocking findings including hoarding of cash by the counting staff, bank deposits of valuables and cash, among others.

Lapses in security, supervision behind donation theft

According to the SIT preliminary report states prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026. In the CCTV footage, counting staff can be seen concealing wads of cash. According to investigators, this is proved by recovered cash, valuables and disproportionate cash deposited in banks.

The report also states that no frisking at entry or exit points were done, no proper control or supervision over personal belongings were implemented, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were some of the reasons which made the donation theft possible. The Report also mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026. However, it further states that no prima facie evidence has been found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

While responding to media questions on the SIT report and Champat Rai's involvement, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "They (Champat Rai and Anil Mishra) no longer hold any position. Their negligence and lack of caution persisting for so long is a serious matter; this should not have happened."

Speaking on the upcoming course of action and the investigation, Giri said, "We are meeting again on July 22nd. We anticipate that the SIT's final report will be available to us by that time; we are meeting on the 22nd to deliberate on that report and to appoint additional trustees. We wish to state unequivocally that theft is theft, and the SIT is currently investigating the matter; that is the administration's responsibility."

Resignations accepted

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which met on Monday, accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra and announced some administrative measures.

According to a press release issued after a meeting of the trustees in Ayodhya, the Trust also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members. The meeting reviewed the alleged irregularities, the ongoing investigation, media reports, and interim administrative arrangements.

"Upon learning of irregularities, Trust officials gathered initial information and requested an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which subsequently formed a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT)," the release stated.