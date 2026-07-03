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Ram Mandir donation case: Congress slams PM Modi, says 'biggest theft happened and you are mum'

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal launched a sharp attack on the Centre and PM Modi over the issue, saying that the Prime Minister has a "moral responsibility" to act and alleging that the ruling party is displaying "double standards" on issues linked to faith.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 02:37 AM IST

Ram Mandir donation case: Congress slams PM Modi, says 'biggest theft happened and you are mum'
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Opposition leaders on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the Ram Mandir donation theft case, with the Congress party demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal launched a sharp attack on the Centre and PM Modi over the issue, saying that the Prime Minister has a "moral responsibility" to act and alleging that the ruling party is displaying "double standards" on issues linked to faith.

Speaking to news agency ANI about his letter to PM Modi over the case, Venugopal said, "PM has the moral responsibility to act upon this. One of the reasons he became the PM was the Ram Temple issue. The biggest theft happened and you are mum. This is clearly exposing the double standards of the BJP. They are using God for the sake of political advantage." This comes after Venugopal wrote to PM Modi seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter, alleging that the "Chanda Chori" at the Ayodhya temple had "shaken the nation" and amounted to a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees.

The senior Congress leader also questioned the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh government, referring to the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe, and asserted that it cannot be conducted in a fair manner. "The Temple Trust has been nominated by the Union Government. Now the SIT is investigating; they cannot inquire into this in an honest manner. It is very clear that big fishes are out," he alleged.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Venugopal stated that criticising those who raise questions effectively amounts to shielding the accused. "After the theft, you are criticising those who are questioning the theft. That means you are justifying the people who have committed this theft. There should be an impartial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court. Let CBI inquire under the monitoring of the Supreme Court," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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